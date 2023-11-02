2023 NSERC Prize winners announced

The Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) announced the recipients of this year’s NSERC Prizes. In total, twenty-two of Canada’s world-leading scientists and engineers, and six of their industry partners, received awards recognizing their work.

For Canada’s most prestigious science prize, Yoshua Bengio was awarded the Gerhard Herzberg Canada Gold Medal for Science and Engineering. Known as one of the godfathers of artificial intelligence, the Université de Montréal professor’s research led to breakthroughs in AI, while his leadership has influenced the development and application of AI globally.

Cathleen Crudden has been awarded this year’s John C. Polanyi Award in recognition of her breakthrough discovery in organic-on-metal coatings and overall contribution to the advancement of the field of chemistry. She is now collaborating with international partners to advance the use of these nanomaterials in cancer treatments, as next-generation coatings for semiconductor chips, to improve pipeline protection and to protect the surface of offshore wind turbines from corrosion.

Advertisement

Widely recognized expert in the field of water engineering, Peter Vanrolleghem has been awarded the NSERC Donna Strickland Prize for Societal Impact of Natural Sciences and Engineering Research. Professor Vanrolleghem has focused on developing and implementing advanced methods for modeling water quality in integrated urban wastewater systems, such as sewage and stormwater systems. His research has also resulted in practical applications and helped to improve the health of humans and the environment.

Heather Sheardown and the C20/20 team at McMaster University, the University of Toronto and the University of Waterloo have been awarded this year’s Brockhouse Canada Prize for Interdisciplinary Research in Science and Engineering. C20/20 has become an internationally recognized innovation centre for its ophthalmic therapies and devices, and for the wide-ranging training and mentoring of highly qualified personnel, whose impact has improved the lives of millions of Canadians suffering from ocular diseases and vision impairment.

NSERC also announced six recipients of the Arthur B. McDonald Fellowships, which recognize early-stage academic researchers in the natural sciences and engineering, and celebrated outstanding collaborations that are models of effective partnerships between organizations and colleges or universities by awarding four Synergy Awards for Innovation.

www.nserc-crsng.gc.ca