3D Printing Canada/USA joins forces with RobotShop Marketplace

RobotShop.com and 3D Printing Canada/USA recently announced a strategic partnership that will introduces more than 40 new brands and thousands of new products, including a diverse range of 3D printers, filaments, resins, and parts, to the RobotShop Marketplace.

RobotShop supplies robotics technologies in more than 200 countries and offers more than 500 different brands representing thousands of robots or parts and components used to build robotic applications.

“We are thrilled to partner with 3D Printing Canada/USA,” said Julie Gendron, COO at RobotShop. “Their extensive range of products and deep expertise in 3D printing technology align perfectly with our vision of a world enriched by robotics. This partnership will provide our customers with an even broader selection of high-quality robotics and 3D printing products.”

“Joining forces with RobotShop represents a significant milestone for us. We are excited to bring our products and services to a wider audience and contribute to the growing world of robotics and 3D printing,” added Chris Niedojadlo, director of sales at 3D Printing Canada/USA.

A subsidiary of N3 Technologies Inc., 3D Printing Canada/USA is a provider of 3D printing technology in Canada and the U.S., offering a wide range of services related to 3D printers and filaments. The company has more than 40 years of experience in CNC programming, industrial design, and tool design.