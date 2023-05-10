ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business

ABB announced it has completed its acquisition of the Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business, first announced in August 2022. While the financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, ABB says motor business employs around 600 people and generated revenues of approximately $63 million in 2021.

According to the company, the acquisition strengthens ABB’s position as a leading industrial NEMA motor manufacturer. The formerly Siemens line of horizontal and vertical induction severe duty and general purpose motors will be re-branded as ABB and reintroduced to the market during second quarter of 2023.

The global NEMA motor industry, roughly $2.7 billion in size, comprises industrial electric motors primarily used within North America. NEMA motors are essential components used to run equipment in industries such as food and beverage, oil and gas and mining and wastewater.

www.abb.com