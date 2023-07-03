ABB introduces robotics education package

ABB has launched the Robotics Education Package. Comprising a GoFa cobot, teaching materials and a technical qualification, the package is intended to close the global education gap in automation, the company says.

The package’s Education Cell features a fully functional ABB GoFa collaborative robot. Mounted on a tabletop, the cobot is designed for industrial applications such as pick and place and 3D printing. ABB says students as young as 15 can use the robot, who can use it without prior engineering training due to ABB’s Wizard Easy Programing.

The package also include teaching material including 12 lessons at basic and advanced levels, ranging from basic robotics to more advanced applications and programming. The materials encompass 56 hours of content, including videos, interactive online exercises, 400 test questions, and lab exercises with ABB’s RobotStudio® offline programming tool.

The third part of the package is a globally recognized STEM certification, accredited by STEM.org, students can show employers in over 80 countries as proof of their ability to work with robotic automation, ABB says.

ABB says it currently works with educational institutions in over 40 countries to ensure that students are able to learn the fundamentals of robot programming and operation.

