ABB to expand operations in Canada

ABB announced it is investing US$13 million in its Installation Products Division Iberville manufacturing facility in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec. The company says the move will increase production capacity and establish a R&D facility at its global center of excellence for cable tray manufacturing.

ABB’s Installation Products Division, formerly Thomas & Betts, designs, manufactures and markets products used for connection, protection and distribution of electrical power in industrial, construction and utility applications.

According to the company, The Iberville facility will gain more than 32,500 square feet of building improvements, as well as integration of new automated equipment, ABB robotics technology and an advanced design lab. As a result, ABB expects to boost total production capacity of the 102,000 square-foot facility by more than 30 percent.

The Iberville facility project is ABB’s second multimillion-dollar investment in a Canadian site in the last 12 months. The company previously announced a US$12 million investment in its manufacturing facility in Montreal. The two expansions, the company says, are part of a five-year strategy to integrate new digital processes and automation to increase efficiency and sustainability across its operations.

