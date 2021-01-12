Accelirate launches managed services for enterprise automation

Accelirate Inc. has release its Enterprise Managed Services offering for commercial RPA programs, which helps organizations monitor, support, and manage their bot infrastructure through the company’s L1 and L2 Robotic Operations Center (ROC) resources.

According to the company, each Managed Services package includes dedicated resource support hours and automation incident fixes, based on the package tier. These also include, based on the client’s need, automation support incidents, process enhancements and both custom and out of the box automation dashboards. With up to six standard dashboards, clients gain real-time views of metrics like license utilization, business and technical exceptions, run schedules, work volumes, and average processing times.

“Whether utilizing an internal Robotic Operations Center or through Enterprise RPA Managed Services, having bots running critical systems without monitoring and maintenance is a recipe for disaster,” said Matt Gallo, Accelirate’s CRO. “Simply put, we always protect any major investment in our lives, whether it be a Network Operations Center, Security Operations Center, or in this case, utilizing a Robotic Operations Center to protect the time and cost associated with building a digital workforce.”

