ADDiTEC acquires Xerox’s Elem Additive Solutions

Xerox announced it has sold its 3D printing division, Elem Additive Solutions, to metal additive manufacturing company, ADDiTEC. According to the company, the sale is part of its strategic refocus on core capabilities including print, IT and digital services. The sale to ADDiTEC follows Xerox’s donation of PARC to SRI International and the sale of the Xerox Research Center of Canada to Myant Capital Partners earlier this year.

Launched in 2019, Xerox’s liquid metal 3D printer, ElemX, was developed to address supply chain resiliency for transportation, aerospace, defense and industrial manufacturing, Xerox says. According to ADDiTEC, the acquisition will allow the company to expand its reach into Liquid Metal Printing (LMP) technology.

“We’re very excited for Elem Additive to join our team,” said Brian Matthews, founder and chief executive officer at ADDiTEC. “We saw incredible value in liquid metal print technology and Elem Additive’s success supplements our growth efforts as we continue to develop new offerings and bring to market our turnkey metal additive manufacturing systems.”

Additional Elem Additive customers include Siemens, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Rochester Institute of Technology, and Vertex Manufacturing. ADDiTEC says it will continue to support these customers as the Xerox Elem Additive team transitions to the organization.

