Additive Manufacturing Users Group recognizes members with DINO Awards

At the 36th annual Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) conference, five individuals were recognized with Distinguished INnovator Operator (DINO) Awards in recognition of tenure in the additive manufacturing industry, years of service, contributions to the industry, and active support of AMUG and its conference.

“This award recognizes not only experience but also character and passion. Following a lengthy nomination and review process, the committee selected five deserving individuals from 1,500 attendees of the AMUG Conference,” said Gary Rabinovitz, DINO Selection Committee Co-Chair and AMUG Director at Large.

“The DINO Selection Committee carefully considers each nomination for a DINO, ensuring the prerequisites for this award are met and actions are representative of the qualities of an AMUG Distinguished INnovator Operator,” added Shannon VanDeren, DINO Selection Committee Co-Chair and AMUG president.

The newly named DINOs are:

Jamie Cone, BD

Steve Grundahl, Prototek

Thomas Murphy, New Jersey Innovation Institute – COMET

Vadim Pikhovich, MAGMA Foundry Technologies

Bob Renella, GoEngineer

The association stated that the new DINOs have assisted in making the AMUG Conference “a positive experience for those seeking insights, information, and connections, as well as making AMUG a strong organization.”

Award winner selections

Jamie Cone was selected for her six years of service as a vice-president, Volunteer Committee Chair and Expo Committee member. Vadim Pikhovich and Bob Renella were chosen for their track leader and workshop coordinator roles in metal casting and 3D scanning. Thomas Murphy was recognized for his years of volunteering as a member of the Scholarship Committee and Expo Committee. Steve Grundahl was recognized for his unwavering support of AMUG, most notably through his allocation of volunteers’ time as AMUG Board and committee members.

From the stage, Larry Monahan, Jamie Cone’s manager at BD, said, “From her first day in additive and her first AMUG conference, Jamie Cone demonstrated the passion that began this organization many years ago. Through her innovative spirit and active contribution to AMUG, her DINO is well-earned and deserved.”

When presenting the award to Bob Renella, Giles Gaskell, Track Leader Committee member, said, “He has done everything asked of him, and more, to support the growth of the scanning and metrology track over many years and without asking for thanks or recognition. His DINO is thoroughly deserved.”

VanDeren said, “The committee’s consideration of candidates continues at a regular cadence for the months leading up to the AMUG Conference to ensure careful investigation and recognition of our peers who are doing great things in the industry.” In recognition of those efforts, Rabinovitz added, “Thank you to the AMUG DINO Selection Committee for the volunteer efforts and commitment in selecting the five most recent Distinguished INnovator Operators.”

Over its 36-year history, AMUG has awarded only 193 DINOs.

Nominations for 2025 DINO candidates will be accepted beginning October 1, 2024.

Source: Additive Manufacturing Users Group.