Aerospace consortium CRIAQ appoints new CEO

Guillaume Côté has been appointed as president and CEO of the Consortium for Research and Innovation in Aerospace in Quebec (CRIAQ).

Côté has a strong track record in the Quebec and Canadian aerospace ecosystem, including roles within the federal government, key industry bodies like the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada (AIAC), the Canadian Aerospace Consortium for Research and Innovation (CARIC), and his most recent strategic contributions at Collins Aerospace.

“As we look ahead, we anticipate numerous challenges in the horizon,” Côté said. “These include the realization of our ambitious Roadmap 2035, the implementation of the Initiative for Sustainable Aviation Technology (INSAT) by the federal government, and the imminent establishment of the Aerospace Innovation Zone. Working collaboratively with CRIAQ’s team and members, we have the chance to shape future of the aerospace industry”.

He succeeds Alain Aubertin, who has been a member of the CRIAQ management team for the past 12 years, serving as president and CEO from 2019 to 2024. He will continue to contribute as a special advisor until October 2024.