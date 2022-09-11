Design Engineering

AGILOX North America opens fulfillment center

Robot forklift maker’s 30,000-sq-ft facility allows for expanded workforce and showroom space.

(Photo credit: AGILOX)

Autonomous robot forklift maker, AGILOX, announced it has opened a new client experience center and expanded its fulfilment operations. The 30,000-sq-ft facility in Flowery Branch, GA serves as a showroom for the company’s like of AMR robots including the AGILOX ONE, AGILOX OCF, AGILOX BCO and its new dolly mover AGILOX ODM. The facility will also allow the company to triple its workforce over the next year, the company says.

“The new facility dramatically increases our ability to educate our clients about the advantages of our AMR solutions, and to train our customers in operating, administering, and maintaining the vehicles,” said AGILOX North America CEO Andreas Boedenauer. “It even allows us to replicate a client’s environment and tailor the training sessions to their specific needs.”

The company says it has also initiated half-day hands-on experiences to weeklong in-depth training courses to help its customers build up inhouse knowledge to manage the fleet of AMRs.
www.agilox.net

