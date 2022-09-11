AGILOX North America opens fulfillment center
By DE StaffAutomation
Robot forklift maker’s 30,000-sq-ft facility allows for expanded workforce and showroom space.
“The new facility dramatically increases our ability to educate our clients about the advantages of our AMR solutions, and to train our customers in operating, administering, and maintaining the vehicles,” said AGILOX North America CEO Andreas Boedenauer. “It even allows us to replicate a client’s environment and tailor the training sessions to their specific needs.”
The company says it has also initiated half-day hands-on experiences to weeklong in-depth training courses to help its customers build up inhouse knowledge to manage the fleet of AMRs.
www.agilox.net
