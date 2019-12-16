Airbus acquires MTM Robotics

Airbus announced the acquisition of industrial automation company, MTM Robotics, for an undisclosed sum. According to aerospace company, MTM will retain its current leadership and 40-person staff, as well as its facility in Mukilteo, Washington.

“The competitiveness of tomorrow will be determined by both designing the best aircraft and by building the most efficient manufacturing system, in parallel,” said Airbus COO, Michael Schoellhorn. “Automation and robotics are central to our industrial strategy. We are very happy to welcome MTM Robotics as a family member and take a step forward on this exciting endeavor together.”

According to Airbus, the acquisition is the latest chapter in a ten-year-plus relationship between the companies, with multiple MTM light automated robotics systems currently in use at Airbus manufacturing facilities. While MTM will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Airbus Americas, Inc., headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Airbus says it will continue to serve other customers in the aerospace industry.

