Airbus, Air Canada invest millions in Carbon Engineering

Carbon Engineering announced that Airbus and Air Canada will invest millions in the company’s Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology, which uses large fans to pull in air and then, through series of processes, extract CO2.

The captured atmospheric CO2 can be used to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) that is compatible with today’s aircraft. The captured CO2 can also be stored underground in geologic reservoirs.

Airbus hasn’t disclosed the amount of its investment but Air Canada announced it will invest $6.7 million. According to Carbon Engineering, the funding will contribute to company’s ongoing technology development work at its CE Innovation Centre, the company’s DAC research and development facility in Squamish, B.C.

The current investment follows Airbus’ purchase of 400,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits from Carbon Engineering’s U.S. development partner 1PointFive. According to Airbus, the transaction is a key element of its strategy to grow its contribution to the Canadian economy, including its support for the recently-launched Clean Technology Key Industrial Capability under the Industrial and Technological Benefits Policy.

“We are proud to be investing in Carbon Engineering, reaffirming our commitment to the use of direct air carbon capture as a two-fold solution for the decarbonization of the aviation industry,” said Karine Guenan, VP ZEROe Ecosystem, Airbus.

https://carbonengineering.com