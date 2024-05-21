Alberta clean hydrogen project awards engineering, design contract

Ekona Power Inc. will develop a one-tonne-per-day clean hydrogen plant at ARC Resources’ Gold Creek Natural Gas Plant in Grande Prairie, Alberta. For the next step in the process, in May 2024, Lauren Services was awarded the detailed engineering and design contract to help Ekona bring this first industrial deployment of its proprietary solution for clean hydrogen production to life.

Lauren Services will provide detailed engineering and design services, including procurement support, constructability review and potential construction management.

Ekona Gold Creek is a first-of-a-kind clean hydrogen production solution with technology to reduce the carbon intensity of the natural gas plant. Ekona Gold Creek will be built in 2024, commissioned and tested in 2025, and operated for commercial evaluation in 2026 and beyond.

At the core of Ekona’s solution is the xCaliber reactor, which uses pulsed combustion and high-speed gas dynamics to convert natural gas into hydrogen and solid carbon. Ekona’s clean hydrogen production plants operate without the need for water, renewable electricity, or CO2-sequestration infrastructure to mitigate emissions, and can be deployed wherever natural gas infrastructure exists.

“Lauren Services is proud to partner in this historical project that firmly positions Canada as a world leader in clean hydrogen technology,” says Dustin Edgren, vice-president of operations at Lauren Services. “Our experienced engineering and design teams are excited to help bring Ekona’s world-class solutions to market for the benefit of the environment and our industry.”