Alberta commits $43M to NAIT’s Advanced Skills Centre

The Government of Alberta is investing $43 million to plan the Advanced Skills Centre at NAIT, with the goal of transforming the nature of education in trades and related technologies at NAIT and boosting student capacity.

The funds will help prepare for construction, which will start in 2025. The centre will add 640,000 square feet of new learning space to NAIT’s main campus and support the evolution and growth of programming over time, allowing NAIT to meet emerging needs to support Alberta’s diverse and competitive industries. It will also support training an additional 4,200 apprentices yearly.

“The Advanced Skills Centre at NAIT will see more apprentices trained in four sectors critical to our economy, while fostering innovation not just in the Edmonton region, but throughout northern Alberta and beyond,” Advanced Education Minister Rajan Sawhney said.

Alberta’s workforce is currently facing a shortage of skilled trades workers. To meet the demands of a growing economy, Alberta’s government is investing in the new Advanced Skills Centre (ASC) at NAIT. The ASC will deliver apprenticeship and technology-based education focused on training in four key sectors: construction, transportation, manufacturing and energy.

“This funding from Alberta’s government acknowledges the crucial role of skilled trades in the economy and NAIT’s role in delivering apprenticeship education that is essential for our province’s prosperity,” NAIT president and CEO Laura Jo Gunter said. “In collaboration with industry and the community, NAIT is set to modernize and expand our training capabilities.”