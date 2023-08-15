Allied Motion changes name to Allient Inc.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. announced it will change its corporate name to Allient Inc. beginning on August 23, 2023. According to Allied Motion Chairman and CEO, Dick Warzala, the change reflects the company’s evolution to encompass a broader set of controls and power solutions, as well as motion solutions.

“Short for Allied Nexus Technologies, ‘Allient’ captures the value opportunity that exists at the nexus of the three technology pillars and recognizes the unique capabilities the combination offers,” Warzala said. “Ultimately, we aim to replicate our growth and success in the motion industry to broader addressable markets within the controls and power industries.”

