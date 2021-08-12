Altair acquires S-FRAME Software

Altair announced it has acquired S-FRAME Software, a structural analysis software platform used to evaluate a structure’s ability to withstand external loads (like wind, water, and snow) and meet design code requirements.

Founded in 1981, S-FRAME Software is based in British Columbia and serves a global client base. The company’s FEA software makes it possible to analyze, design, and detail structures regardless of geometric complexity, loading conditions, nonlinear effects, design code requirements, or material type including steel, concrete, composites, or mass timber, one of the hottest in sustainable building materials.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the rapidly growing AEC market to lead the transformation from rule-based design to predictive, high-performance design, fueled by simulation,” said Altair founder and CEO, James R. Scapa. “By using highly sophisticated performance-based, predictive simulation, architects and designers will be able to be more creative, fueling innovation while increasing safety.”

