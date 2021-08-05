Altair names Enlighten Award recipients for sustainable auto design

CAE software firm, Altair, announced the winners of its 9th annual Altair Enlighten Award. Presented in partnership with the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), the award recognizes the automotive industry’s most impressive sustainable engineering initiatives, focusing on lightweighting and the use of innovative materials, technologies, and techniques to cut CO2 emissions.

“The 2021 Enlighten Award once again shines a light on the inspiring work of automotive engineers worldwide,” said Altair founder and CEO, James Scapa. “Now more than ever, sustainability and emissions reduction are critical challenges not just for the automotive sector, but society as a whole.”

Ford Motor Company won in the Sustainable Product – Vehicle category for its 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E which emits zero CO2 and boast a 100 percent vegan interior (i.e. no leather or other animal products).

For Sustainable components, Magna International took first prize for its 2019 RAM 1500 Active Air Deflector and Grille Shutters, which reduce drag by nine percent and are made of 78 percent recyclable plastics.

In the Sustainable Process category, French automotive supplier, Faurecia, won for its NAFILean Stiff, a polypropylene compound that uses 20 percent bio-sourced contents and is 100 percent recyclable.

In the lightweighting competition, ArcelorMittal’s FORTIFORM 980GI Next Generation Steel took the top prize in the Lightweighting Enabling Technology category for a steel that combines high ductility and strength while offering a potential weight savings of up to 20 percent.

Similarly, Stellantis (formerly FCA) was recognized in the Module Lightweighting category for its 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Composite Tunnel Reinforcement. Carrying a critical load path, the Composite Tunnel Reinforcement achieves a 40 percent weight savings on the component itself, and a further 20 percent on the subsystem.

And finally, in the Future of Lightweighting category, American Axle & Manufacturing impressed judges with its Electric Drive Unit (eDU). The integrated electric machine, gearbox, and inverter unit saves more than 25 percent in mass compared to similar units on the market while also possessing a higher power-to-weight ratio than competitor products.