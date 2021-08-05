Altair names Enlighten Award recipients for sustainable auto design
Auto industry prize honors achievements in vehicle lightweighting and sustainability.
August 4, 2021 Mike McLeod
“The 2021 Enlighten Award once again shines a light on the inspiring work of automotive engineers worldwide,” said Altair founder and CEO, James Scapa. “Now more than ever, sustainability and emissions reduction are critical challenges not just for the automotive sector, but society as a whole.”
Ford Motor Company won in the Sustainable Product – Vehicle category for its 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E which emits zero CO2 and boast a 100 percent vegan interior (i.e. no leather or other animal products).For Sustainable components, Magna International took first prize for its 2019 RAM 1500 Active Air Deflector and Grille Shutters, which reduce drag by nine percent and are made of 78 percent recyclable plastics.
In the Sustainable Process category, French automotive supplier, Faurecia, won for its NAFILean Stiff, a polypropylene compound that uses 20 percent bio-sourced contents and is 100 percent recyclable. In the lightweighting competition, ArcelorMittal’s FORTIFORM 980GI Next Generation Steel took the top prize in the Lightweighting Enabling Technology category for a steel that combines high ductility and strength while offering a potential weight savings of up to 20 percent. Similarly, Stellantis (formerly FCA) was recognized in the Module Lightweighting category for its 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Composite Tunnel Reinforcement. Carrying a critical load path, the Composite Tunnel Reinforcement achieves a 40 percent weight savings on the component itself, and a further 20 percent on the subsystem.
