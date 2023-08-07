Design Engineering

Amazon to open robotics fulfilment centre in Ontario

Mike McLeod   

Automation Machine Building

E-commerce giant says YXU1 facility will pick, pack and ship up to 750,000 items a day.

Robotics technology at an Amazon Canada fulfilment centre. (CNW Group/Amazon Canada)


SOUTHWOLD, Ont. – Amazon Canada. says it will open a new robotics-backed fulfilment centre south of London, Ont. later this year.

The e-commerce giant says the new fulfilment centre is expected to open in Southwold on Oct. 1.

The centre, known as YXU1, will see employees work alongside robotics technology to pick, pack and ship up to 750,000 items a day.

Amazon expects to hire more than 1,000 full-time employees to staff the centre.

The company will begin its hiring efforts for the site in September.

Amazon says that hires will receive competitive wages as well as medical, vision, and dental coverage and a group RRSP plan.
www.aboutamazon.com

