AMD to acquire AI software firm, Nod.ai

AMD announced it will acquire open AI software company, Nod.ai. According to the company, the acquisition will accelerate the deployment of AI for AMD’s processors including its data center accelerators, processors and Radeon GPUs.

Nod.ai develops AI solutions including its compiler-based automation software. The comapny’s SHARK software reduces the need for manual optimization and the time required to deploy AI models to run across data center, edge and client platforms.

“The acquisition of Nod.ai is expected to significantly enhance our ability to provide AI customers with open software that allows them to easily deploy highly performant AI models tuned for AMD hardware,” said Vamsi Boppana, senior vice president, Artificial Intelligence Group at AMD. “The addition of the talented Nod.ai team accelerates our ability to advance open-source compiler technology and enable portable, high-performance AI solutions across the AMD product portfolio.”

