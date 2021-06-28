AON3D debuts AON M2+ Printer
AON M2+ high temperature 3D printer enables new manufacturing opportunities through increased materials accessibility.
The AON M2+ features dual independent extruders (500°C), a 450 x 450 x 640 mm actively heated build chamber, configurable process parameters, and thousands of material options, the company says. In addition, AON3D claims its M2+ can print materials that possess a higher strength-to-weight ratio than aluminum, chemical/hydrocarbon resistance, biocompatible/sterilizable properties and thermal resistance above 250°C.
“End-use part properties define how businesses can benefit from 3D printing,” said AON3D CEO Kevin Han. “The AON M2+ was designed by our team of material scientists to take full advantage of current and future economical thermoplastics, carbon fiber composites, and high-performance polymers like PEEK, PEKK, and ULTEM.”
www.aon3d.com
