AON3D debuts AON M2+ Printer

Canadian 3D printer manufacturer AON3D, unveiled its AON M2+ high temperature industrial 3D printer. According to the company, the 3D printer features the industry’s largest sub-$100k actively heated build volume and open material ecosystem.

The AON M2+ features dual independent extruders (500°C), a 450 x 450 x 640 mm actively heated build chamber, configurable process parameters, and thousands of material options, the company says. In addition, AON3D claims its M2+ can print materials that possess a higher strength-to-weight ratio than aluminum, chemical/hydrocarbon resistance, biocompatible/sterilizable properties and thermal resistance above 250°C.

“End-use part properties define how businesses can benefit from 3D printing,” said AON3D CEO Kevin Han. “The AON M2+ was designed by our team of material scientists to take full advantage of current and future economical thermoplastics, carbon fiber composites, and high-performance polymers like PEEK, PEKK, and ULTEM.”

