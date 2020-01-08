APMA unveils initiative for an all-Canadian, zero-emissions car demo at CES 2020

At CES 2020 this week, Canada’s Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) announced plans for it’s next demonstration car, a zero-emissions vehicle build exclusively from Canadian parts and technologies, called Project Arrow. According to the industry association, the fully-built one-off vehicle will be completed by 2022 in an effort to showoff the Canadian industry’s cutting edge automotive expertise.

“People hear bad news but what’s missing in the narrative is that we have the most advanced supplier technology in the world,” Volpe said, as reported by the Automotive News Canada. “We are as leading-edge as the Germans and the Japanese, Americans and Koreans and we think as creatively as the Chinese.”

The APMA says Project Arrow will offer Canadian universities and colleges the opportunity to submit concept ideas for the car to a design contest scheduled for summer 2020. In the fall of this year, suppliers will bid on the project, and a virtual concept is scheduled to debut next year. As yet, the APMA says no price limit has been placed on the demonstration car’s development.

Project Arrow would be the latest of the association’s car projects. The APMA’s Connected Vehicle Program, completed in 2014, produced a feature-packed Lexus RX350 crossover, with contributions from 13 Canadian automotive companies, including Magna International, Leggatt and Platt, B.R.A.K.E.R.S Early Warning Systems Inc. and Weather Telematics.

At this year’s CES, the APMA is showcasing a luxury electric Karma Revero GT demonstration car (pictured above), featuring digital security technology developed by ISARA Corporation. The Waterloo, Ontario-based company incorporated its hybrid cryptography technology to demonstrate how cars can be hardened against the security threat posed by quantum computers’ superior hacking capabilities.

