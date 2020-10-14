APMA unveils Project Arrow vehicle design

Canada’s Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) unveiled the winning design for it’s Project Arrow, an initiative to create an all-Canadian designed, engineered and built zero-emission electric vehicle, using parts and systems exclusively from Canadian part manufacturers. Submitted by a student team from Carleton University’s School of Industrial Design, the winning concept was chosen from a field of three finalists and nine total submissions.

“With this design, the team from Carleton University has given a face to the name of Project Arrow that one day, we hope, will launch a thousand shifts,” said APMA president, Flavio Volpe.

Based on a small sports utility vehicle, the design expresses the concepts of freedom, stability and simplicity, the four-member Carleton team said, and is designed to suit Canadian weather conditions and family needs.

Officially launched at CES 2020, Project Arrow is scheduled to progress in four phases. According to the APMA, it will announce the engineering specifications and supplier RFP later this Fall followed by a virtual concept unveiling in 2021 and the physical concept car unveiling in 2022.

Toward that goal, the APMA announced that Ontario Tech University will lead development of the vehicle. In addition, the association said a digital twin of the vehicle will be tested using the Windsor Essex Economic Development Corporation’s VR CAVE (Cave Automatic Virtual Environment).

The VR technology employs multiple projectors that display against three to six walls of a room-sized cube and will allow designers and engineers to collect data and make adjustments to the design before committing to a physical build.

https://projectarrow.ca

https://apma.ca