April auto sales jump 14%

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. said April car sales were up 14 per cent compared with the same month last year, though they’re still below levels seen pre-pandemic.

Auto sales last month totalled 164,000 units, higher than April 2023, which was the weakest month for sales last year.

Andrew King, managing partner at DesRosiers, said the market has seen 18 straight months of year-over-year gains but momentum appears to be dissipating.

King said corporate performance varied widely with some companies showing stronger gains while others struggled.

Advertisement

DesRosiers said last month’s sales still stand far below pre-pandemic April sales of more than 180,000 units. It added that the seasonally adjusted auto sales rate was higher year-over-year but was still not as high as in January and February.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2024.