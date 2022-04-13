Arcfield Canada awarded CF-18 avionics contract extension

Valued at $50M, the deal will see contractor continue support of OWSS program through to March 2024.

Calgary-based Arcfield Canada Corp. has been awarded a two-year contract extension by the Department of National Defence to provide support services for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) CF-18 Avionics (AVS) Optimized Weapon System Support (OWSS) program. The award, which represents follow-on work for the company, has a total value of $50 million.

Under the contract extension, Arcfield Canada will continue to provide support for the entire CF-18 avionics suite and associated support equipment through the end of March 2024. The company administers the complete lifecycle management, engineering support services, supply chain management, and maintenance, repair and overhaul of avionics systems for the RCAF. To date, the company has completed more than 70,000 repairs on the CF-18 avionics.

As the prime contractor on the CF-18 AVS OWSS program, Arcfield Canada Corp. has been providing in-service and integrated logistics support for the RCAF’s CF-18 fighter aircraft for more than three decades. This contract extension also comes after the company received an additional two-year task order to upgrade the CF-18 fleet with a new two-way data link capability, valued at $28 million.

