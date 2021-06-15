Design Engineering

Armo-Tool certified as Omron systems integrator partner

London, ON automation company’s certification demonstrates expertise in Omron’s latest technologies.

June 14, 2021   by DE Staff


Automation
Machine Building

(Photo credit: Omron)

Omron Automation Americas announced London, ON-based ArmoTool Ltd. has joined the company’s Certified Systems Integrator program. The 52-year-old, third-generation family-owned automation firm specializes in robotics, stamping dies, tooling and fixtures and tubing solutions.

According to Omron, its Certified Systems Integrator program matches best-in-class solution providers with the technology, training and resources required to deliver innovative and competitive solutions.

“Our certified system integrator program provides end users peace of mind when procuring automation solutions,” says Peter Brouwer, VP of Sales, Omron Automation Americas. “These companies have proven expertise when it comes to implementing our latest technologies, and they have full access to local training and resources needed to successfully deliver fully integrated automation solutions.”
https://armotool.com
https://automation.omron.com

Advertisment

Print this page

Related Stories
Ontario, CME, BlackBerry partner to boost Ontario’s economic recovery
Queen’s U, Kings Distributed Systems partnering to develop distributed edge computing network
3D Systems, VHA to collaborate on 3D printable medical devices

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*