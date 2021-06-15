Armo-Tool certified as Omron systems integrator partner
London, ON automation company’s certification demonstrates expertise in Omron’s latest technologies.
June 14, 2021 by DE Staff
According to Omron, its Certified Systems Integrator program matches best-in-class solution providers with the technology, training and resources required to deliver innovative and competitive solutions.
“Our certified system integrator program provides end users peace of mind when procuring automation solutions,” says Peter Brouwer, VP of Sales, Omron Automation Americas. “These companies have proven expertise when it comes to implementing our latest technologies, and they have full access to local training and resources needed to successfully deliver fully integrated automation solutions.”
https://armotool.com
https://automation.omron.com
