ASTM International acquires Wohlers Associates

Global standards organization ASTM International, announced the acquisition of additive manufacturing market analysis firm, Wohlers Associates, including the influential Wohlers Report, as well as its intelligence briefs, specialized reports, training in design for AM and consulting services.

Moving forward, the Fort Collins, Colorado company will do business as Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International. Terry Wohlers, the organization’s principal consultant and president, will join ASTM International and serve as head of additive manufacturing market intelligence. Also, Noah Mostow of Wohlers Associates will become ASTM’s manager of AM market intelligence and analytics. Both will serve under ASTM’s AM CoE.

“I could not be more excited about joining the world-class team at ASTM International,” Wohlers said. “Through ASTM, we can now accept more projects than in the past and our advisory services team is now larger than ever. We are glad ASTM has made a commitment to publishing the report for years to come.”

Wohlers adds that he is confident ASTM International will maintain the quality, neutrality, and value customers have come to expect from the Wohlers Report, which has been the undisputed, industry-leading publication on AM for 26 years.ASTM said the acquisition supports its vision to expand its footprint in the AM industry with AM programs, services and product offerings.

www.amcoe.org