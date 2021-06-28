ASTM, NSERC sign MoU to collaborate on setting AM standards

NSERC Network for Holistic Innovation in Additive Manufacturing (HI-AM Network) and ASTM International announced an MoU to cooperate on the development additive manufacturing standards.

According to the partners, the agreement will allow for greater collaboration on activities, promote information exchange on topics of interest, and encourage greater industry participation from Canada in the standard development process of AM technologies.

ASTM International contributes to the development of AM standards through the work of the additive manufacturing technologies committee (F42) with support of the Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE). NSERC HI-AM Network brings together 19 leading AM experts from seven Canadian universities and is hosted by the University of Waterloo.

“Advancement of AM technologies requires robust research and development programs, and HI-AM Network has demonstrated invaluable contributions to support filling standards development gaps in this field,” said Dr. Mohsen Seifi, ASTM International director of global additive manufacturing programs. “We are thrilled to partner with world-class universities in the HI-AM Network to focus on key industry challenges.”

