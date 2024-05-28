Athletica Sport Systems acquired, to invest in new product development

Toronto-based private equity firm Reichmann Segal Capital Partners has acquired dasher board manufacturing and sport infrastructure systems and services company Athletica Sport Systems Inc.

Waterloo, Ont.-based Athletica is a leader in the design, innovation, engineering and manufacturing of dasher board systems for all levels of hockey—from community rinks to professional arenas—across North America. Athletica supplies rink equipment to the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League.

Athletica will continue to operate under its current brand and management team. Reichmann Segal plans to invest in new product development and expansion initiatives to strengthen Athletica’s market position.

“Athletica, along with our subsidiaries Becker and Cascadia, is delighted with this transaction and new partnership with Reichmann Segal,” said Andrew McRae, CEO of Athletica.

Reichman Segal in a press release says it is partnering with McRae, who will continue to lead the company.