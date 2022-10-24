Atlantic XL acquires SLM 3D metal printer

Atlantic XL announced the purchase of an SLM 280 machine from SLM Solutions, making it the first to operate a commercially available metal 3D printer in Newfoundland and Labrador.

A subsidiary of UK-based XL Global Group, the Atlantic Canada company specializes in the provision of integrated solutions for safety systems and process control, data management, telecommunications, business critical IT, commercial vehicle, mobility and building lifts and metal additive manufacturing for the energy industry. According to Atlantic XL, expanding its AM capabilities will allow it to reduce supply chain lead times, solve part obsolescence, reduce physical parts storage and its carbon footprint.

“We decided on the SLM 280 because of the open architecture system,” Marty Gaulin, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Atlantic XL. “It gives us the freedom to adapt everything we need. The excellent collaboration with our team and the technically acceptable equipment supported our decision.”

