ATS Acquires AI Process Optimizer Yazzoom



ATS Corporation announced it has acquired Yazzoom BV, a Belgium-based provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning-based tools for industrial production. The company’s YASENSE Excel software, for example, turns MS Excel spreadsheets into live calculations using OPC and/or SQL inputs. It’s YANOMALY data analytics software provides real-time monitoring of the asset condition, as well as technical and production fault troubleshooting and predictive modeling.

According to the company, Yazzoom will join ATS’ Process Automation Solutions business, a leading provider of automation and digitalization solutions for the process and manufacturing industries. ATS says Yazzoom will help PA drive productivity improvement and expand its ability to use data for predictive analytics to optimize production processes.

“Yazzoom broadens our process optimization and digitalization capabilities in key focus sectors,” said Dr. Christian Debus, President of PA. “Their strong expertise in advanced data analytics and AI and ML-based software solutions can be offered to our existing customers to add value to our current platform and domain knowledge. We are looking forward to welcoming the Yazzoom team to PA.”

