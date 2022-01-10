ATS acquires HSG Engineering

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATS),announced the acquisition of Italian-based industrial automation system integrator, HSG Engineering S.r.l. for an undisclosed amount. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Pistoia, Italy, HSG focuses primarily on the pharmaceutical sector with presence in other sectors including food, paper and industrial handling.

According to ATS, the system integrator and its 50 employees will join ATS’ Process Automation Solutions (PA) business but continue to be led by its founder and CEO, Tiziano Rossi.

“At PA, we are closing the gap between IT and operational technology in production,” said Process Automation Solutions president, Dr. Christian Debus. “Integration is in our DNA. With our combined expertise in automation, digitalization, data analytics and AI, we are the partner of choice for global industrial companies looking to make the best use of their data to drive operational performance.”

www.hsgengineering.com

www.atsautomation.com