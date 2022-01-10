ATS acquires HSG Engineering
Italy-based system integrator to join automation giant’s Process Automation Solutions unit.
January 10, 2022 by DE Staff
According to ATS, the system integrator and its 50 employees will join ATS’ Process Automation Solutions (PA) business but continue to be led by its founder and CEO, Tiziano Rossi.
“At PA, we are closing the gap between IT and operational technology in production,” said Process Automation Solutions president, Dr. Christian Debus. “Integration is in our DNA. With our combined expertise in automation, digitalization, data analytics and AI, we are the partner of choice for global industrial companies looking to make the best use of their data to drive operational performance.”
www.hsgengineering.com
www.atsautomation.com
