ATS acquires NCC Automated Systems

ATS Automation announced it has acquired NCC Automated Systems, Inc. for US$40 million (~C$50 million). Founded in 1986 and based in Souderton, Pennsylvania, NCC is an employee-owned manufacturer of high precision pallet handling and sanitary conveyance products under the Glide-Line and SideDrive brands.

In FY2020, the company generated revenues of US$31 million and EBITDA of US$3.5 million. Over the five-year period ending in FY2020, NCC posted approximately 8% revenue compound annual growth rate. According to ATS, NCC will continue to be led by its President, Kevin Mauger.

“The acquisition of NCC expands our portfolio of precision conveyor technologies through the addition of adjacent and complementary products to ATS’ SuperTrak, addressing an important pillar of ATS’ automation products strategy while enhancing our position in the food and beverage end-market,” said ATS CEO Andrew Hider. “NCC’s strong design software toolkit also allows us to play a more holistic role in supporting the needs of our customers from the design phase through to implementation by bridging the connection between the design engineer and manufacturing operator.”

www.nccas.com

www.atsautomation.com