ATS acquires NCC Automated Systems
Acquisition of conveyor systems manufacturer to enhance automation firm’s position in the food and beverage end-market.
In FY2020, the company generated revenues of US$31 million and EBITDA of US$3.5 million. Over the five-year period ending in FY2020, NCC posted approximately 8% revenue compound annual growth rate. According to ATS, NCC will continue to be led by its President, Kevin Mauger.
“The acquisition of NCC expands our portfolio of precision conveyor technologies through the addition of adjacent and complementary products to ATS’ SuperTrak, addressing an important pillar of ATS’ automation products strategy while enhancing our position in the food and beverage end-market,” said ATS CEO Andrew Hider. “NCC’s strong design software toolkit also allows us to play a more holistic role in supporting the needs of our customers from the design phase through to implementation by bridging the connection between the design engineer and manufacturing operator.”
www.nccas.com
www.atsautomation.com
Print this page
Leave a Reply