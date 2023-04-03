ATS acquires Triad Unlimited

Automation giant says U.S.-based reliability engineering provider will enhance its after sales and services.

ATS Corporation announced that it has acquired Triad Unlimited LLC, a U.S-based reliability engineering service provider to the North American and European markets.

According to the company, Triad will support ATS’ after sales and services focused on asset performance. With Triad’s asset management framework and properietary Relialytics software, ATS will enhance its connected-asset value chain and predictive maintenance abilities, as well as its reliability engineering capabilities.

“Adding the Triad team and their differentiated offerings will further our unique value proposition and enable us to support customers throughout their equipment’s lifecycle,” said Simon Roberts, Senior Vice President, After Sales and Services. “Triad’s experience and leadership in life sciences, food and beverage, and other key industries offers synergies with both our current and targeted portfolio of customers.”

www.triadunlimited.com

www.atsautomation.com