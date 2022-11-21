ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. changes name

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has changed its name to ATS Corp. Company CEO, Andrew Hider, says the new name provides a great platform for the future and serves as the flagship for the company’s many operating brands.

The Cambridge, Ontario-based automation systems maker says the new name allows it to honour its origins while signalling that its capabilities are now broader, more diverse and technologically advanced.

According to the company, the new name is part of a phased introduction of a revitalized corporate identity featuring a modernized logo and an updated colour palette.

ATS says it will also change its ticker symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange to ATS from ATA. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading under the new name and new ticker symbol at market open on or around Thursday.

Founded in 1978, ATS employs more than 6,000 people at 50+ manufacturing facilities and more than 75 offices in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and China.

https://atsautomation.com