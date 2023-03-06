ATS Corporation completes ZI-ARGUS acquisition

ATS Corporation announced that it has completed its acquisition of ZI-ARGUS (ZIA), a subsidiary of Zuellig Industrial (ZI). The company is an independent automation systems integrator in Thailand, Indonesia and Australia, with a focus on process control, factory floor automation, data center and Industry 4.0 digitization solutions.

ATS initially announced its intention to acquire ZI-ARGUS on October 3, 2022. Now that the deal is complete, ZI-ARGUS will join Process Automation Solutions (PAS), a wholly owned subsidiary of ATS headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

“ZIA provides us with a proven platform to serve domestic and global customers in industries that are strategic to us and in geographic regions that are highly complementary to our existing footprint,” said Process Automation Solutions President, Dr. Christian Debus. “Additionally, ZIA’s extensive technical capabilities will enhance PAS’ digitalization business, which is experiencing significant demand as customers seek to take full advantage of IIoT and smart factory advancements.”

www.zi-argus.com