ATS receives $20M order for COVID-19 vaccine syringe manufacturing line

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. announced it has received a $20 million order booking from a medical device manufacturer to design, build, and deliver several automated safety syringe manufacturing systems that will feature the Company’s high-performance Symphoni technology. The program will be completed over the next 10 months and will enable the production of safety syringes to meet potential demand related to COVID-19 vaccine production.

According to ATS, its patented Symphoni is a high-performance digital manufacturing technology characterized by its high degree of standardization, modular building blocks and a plug-and-play nature. Because a Symphoni system is digital and 100% programmable, all movements are precisely mapped out and synchronized through a technique known as electronic gearing. As such, it perfectly meets the manufacturing demands of high-volume consumables such as syringes, the company says, because it assembles them at very high rates in a compact footprint while assuring compliance to the medical device industry’s rigid quality standards.

“Our teams remain focused on helping manufacturers address the critical need for medical equipment brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said ATS CEO, Andrew Hider. “ATS’ involvement in this critical program highlights our significant capabilities in life sciences and our ability to quickly enable manufacturers to scale production at the highest levels of quality demanded in the medical device industry through advanced technologies including Symphoni, our latest innovation.”

The vaccine syringe contract is related to the US Government’s Operation Warp Speed which seeks to increase production of safety needles and syringes to meet anticipated demand.

