Attabotics expands executive management staff

Attabotics announced that it has hired former Wind River, Microsoft and Amazon executive, Cyra Richardson, as CTO and chief product officer (CPO). Modeled on ants, the Calgary-based firm’s technology aims to replace traditional fulfillment centers with a storage structure and robotics shuttles that utilize both horizontal and vertical space.

In her new role, Richardson will be responsible for leading Attabotics product commercialization, development and technical strategy. With nearly 30 years of experience, and more than twenty patents to her name, she most recently served as the VP and CPO for Wind River, where she oversaw product and development teams.

Prior to Wind River, Richardson served as the GM of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Incubation at Microsoft. During her two decades there, she incubated the company’s initial AI offerings, including Azure Cognitive Services and AzureBot Services. According to the company, Richardson also played a significant role in the development of Windows 3.0, Windows Embedded, Azure Intelligent System Service (Azure IoT) and Windows 10 IoT.

At Amazon, Richardson was a business and technical leader responsible for growing the Mobile Web business, new product implementation and modernization of the consumer shopping experience.

“The Attabotics team has quietly developed the most versatile storage technology on the market, and I could not be more excited to join at a time of immense opportunity and growth for the company,” Richardson said. “Clearly, they are on to something, and I look forward to accelerating their solutions to the next level.”

In addition to a new CTO, Attabotics also hired Julien Seret as Vice President of Network Supply Chain. Prior to Attabotics, Seret held worked at SoftBank Robotics, most recently serving as the VP of Global Product. While there, led the design of new robots and played, an instrumental role in the global success of the Whiz and Pepper robots, the company says.

Over the past year, Attabotics says it has grown its staff by 50% to more than 300 employees and says it will continue to staff up to fuel the company’s growth.

