Emerson acquires electric motion company, Afag

Company says acquisition will help manufacturing customers accelerate electrification.

Emerson announced it has acquired Afag Holding AG, a manufacturer of electric linear motion, feeding and handling automation solutions. Headquartered in Zell, Switzerland, Afag customer base includes includes battery manufacturing, automotive, packaging, medical, life sciences and electronics.

According to Emerson, the acquisition enhances the company’s factory automation portfolio by combining Afag’s electric linear motion solutions with Emerson’s pneumatic motion technology.

“Afag brings exciting technology that will enable Emerson to accelerate growth in our existing $900 million factory automation business,” said Emerson COO, Ram Krishnan. “As discrete and hybrid customers continue to accelerate electrification across their manufacturing processes, Afag’s technology is ideally suited to provide improved energy efficiency and performance gains.”

