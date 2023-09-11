Vention unveils coordination motion technology

Vention announced the launch of its Coordinated Motion, a robotic control solution that synchronizes the motion control of a six-axis cobot with a 7th external linear axis. Developed in collaboration with Universal Robots, the technology enables precise Tool Center Point (TCP) trajectory execution through multiple waypoints, Vention says.

“This new innovation exemplifies Vention’s and Universal Robots’ commitment to providing our users with cutting-edge solutions that streamline operations and enhance productivity,” said Anik Roy Trudel, VP of Product Line Management at Vention. “We are excited to empower our Universal Robots’ customers with Coordinated Motion and looking forward to sharing the impact it will have on their automated systems.”

According to Vention, Coordinated Motion will officially be available within the next six months.

https://vention.io