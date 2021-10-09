Auto tech startup RoboTire closes $7.5m series A round
Discount Tire throws weight behind Detroit-based automation company’s robotic tire change system.
October 9, 2021 by DE staff
Founded in 2018, RoboTire’s system, introduces manufacturing-level robots to traditional automotive repair shops, allowing them to change tires in under 15 minutes, the company says.
“This is a pivotal moment for RoboTire and sets us on a path to further transform vehicle maintenance,” RoboTire CEO and Founder Victor Darolfi said. “Our focus is to revolutionize the way tires are changed, and collaborating with Discount Tire—an iconic automotive and tire industry leader—will make our innovative technology more widely available to consumers who need both speed and service as part of their daily lives.”
www.robotire.com
