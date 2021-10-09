Auto tech startup RoboTire closes $7.5m series A round

Detroit-based automotive robotics and automation startup, RoboTire, announced the close of its $7.5M Series A investment round. Led by The Reinalt-Thomas Corporation (aka, Discount Tire and America’s Tire), the round’s other investors include Automotive Ventures, Detroit Venture Partners, 640 Oxford Ventures and several angel investors.

Founded in 2018, RoboTire’s system, introduces manufacturing-level robots to traditional automotive repair shops, allowing them to change tires in under 15 minutes, the company says.

“This is a pivotal moment for RoboTire and sets us on a path to further transform vehicle maintenance,” RoboTire CEO and Founder Victor Darolfi said. “Our focus is to revolutionize the way tires are changed, and collaborating with Discount Tire—an iconic automotive and tire industry leader—will make our innovative technology more widely available to consumers who need both speed and service as part of their daily lives.”

www.robotire.com