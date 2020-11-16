AutomaTech, KUKA extend partnership to the North American market

Saint-Apollinaire, Quebec-based robotic automation provider AutomaTech Robotik and robot manufacturer KUKA announced that they have extended their partnership to promote AutomaTech’s woodworking machine tending systems to all of North American.

Established in 1997, system integrator AutomaTech Robotik has recently signed a strategic partnership with Stiles Machinery to blend Homag CNC equipment with advancements in robotic part handling based on KUKA robots.

For its part, KUKA provides its industrial robots, along with a range of positioners, slides, collaborative robots, mobile platforms, mobile robots and Industry 4.0 systems.

“KUKA has always been a true partner to AutomaTech Robotik,” says AutomaTech Robotik CEO, Tommy Gagnon. “We are excited to combine our strengths to offer the North American market the most efficient and agile wood transformation automation. The combination of KUKA’s robot technology with AutomaTech’s software and integration skills will enable manufacturers to grow through the smart implementation of robotics.”

www.automatechrobotik.com

www.kuka.com/en-ca