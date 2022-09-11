Ava Robotics reveals latest autonomous security robot

Ava Robotics unveiled the latest version of its security robot at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) Conference 2022 in Atlanta. The security robot, in partnership with Johnson Controls, is designed to increase workplace security and patrolling, facility inspections and event response, the company says.

The security robot features AI capabilities with unified access control and video surveillance to conduct autonomous event response, send automatic alerts and monitor suspicious activity. The Johnson Controls Security Robot powered by Ava Robotics includes sensors, touchscreen and cameras to streamline security operations and improve operational efficiency, the company says.

“The opportunity for businesses to employ a complete and sophisticated robotic security solution is here now. The complicated activity of patrolling, monitoring and reporting – made especially acute in today’s labor environment – is greatly enhanced with Ava’s security robot,” said Marcio Macedo, cofounder and VP, products at Ava Robotics. “We’re proud to debut this with Johnson Controls and invite GSX attendees to see what next-gen autonomous security solutions look like.”

