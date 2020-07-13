AWS makes IIoT service, SiteWise, generally available

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the general availability of AWS IoT SiteWise, an IIoT service that collects data from the plant floor, structures and labels the data and generates real-time metrics. Initially announced at AWS re:Invent 2018, the service had since been piloted with select companies including Volkswagen, Bayer Crop Science and Pentair. Now, AWS says any industrial customer – within select geographic regions – can use SiteWise to monitor facilities, compute performance metrics and create applications that analyze industrial equipment data.

“Industrial customers tell us that getting their data into the cloud and using it to understand their operational performance is the biggest opportunity they see when evaluating IoT solutions,” said Dirk Didascalou, VP of IoT, AWS. “With SiteWise, industrial customers can now use the power of AWS to collect, organize, and monitor their industrial equipment data at scale. SiteWise will help industrial customers move beyond data collection and enable them to visualize and monitor all their equipment, so they can focus on their main job of optimizing their operations.”

According to AWS, customers begin the setup process by modeling their industrial equipment, processes and facilities in SiteWise and then define common industrial performance metrics such as OEE and uptime. The service then computes and reports those metrics at a defined interval. All uploaded data and computed metrics are sent to a fully managed time series database, which is designed to store and retrieve time-stamped data with low latency. From within the SiteWise console, customers can also create custom web applications (i.e. dashboards) to visualize metrics in near real-time on any web-enabled desktop, tablet, or phone.

In addition to using software running on an edge device, the company says SiteWise provides interfaces for collecting data from modern industrial applications through MQTT messages or its APIs. The service is available only in regions currently, AWS says – including the US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), Europe (Frankfurt), and Europe (Ireland) – but plants to add new regions in the near future.

