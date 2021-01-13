Ballard modules to power Scotland’s first fuel cell-powered train

Ballard Power Systems announced a contract to supply Arcola Energy, a U.K.-based specializing in zero-emission solutions for heavy-duty vehicles and transport applications, with the company’s FCmove-HD fuel cell modules. The fuel cells will power a passenger train planned for demonstration during COP26 – the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference – to be hosted by Glasgow City in November 2021.

Scottish Enterprise, Transport Scotland and the Hydrogen Accelerator, based at the University of St. Andrews, have appointed Arcola and a hydrogen fuel cell integration consortium to deliver Scotland’s first hydrogen-powered train. The consortium will convert a Class 314 car passenger train, made available by ScotRail, into a deployment-ready and certified platform for hydrogen-powered train development.

“Hydrogen traction power offers a safe, reliable and zero-carbon alternative for Scotland’s rail network,” Dr. Ben Todd, CEO of Arcola Energy said. “The hydrogen train project is an excellent opportunity for industry leaders in hydrogen, rail engineering and safety to collaborate with Scottish and other technology providers to develop a deployment ready solution.”

