Ballard receives order for 25 fuel cell engines from EU bus maker

The Canadian Press   

Fuel cell makers says company sees increasing demand for fuel cells in Europe.


The Urbino 12 hydrogen bus made by Solaris Bus & Coach
(Photo credit: ©2022 Solaris Bus & Coach)

VANCOUVER – Ballard Power Systems says it has received an order for 25 hydrogen fuel cell engines from European bus manufacturer, Solaris Bus & Coach. The fuel cells will be installed in Solaris’ Urbino 12 hydrogen buses for Polish public transit operator MPK Poznan.

They are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2023. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Ballard chief executive David Mucciacciaro says the company is seeing increased demand for hydrogen fuel cell buses in Europe and looks forward to continued collaboration with Solaris to meet this growing demand.
www.ballard.com
www.solarisbus.com

