Ballard receives order for 25 fuel cell engines from EU bus maker
The Canadian PressGeneral Automotive
Fuel cell makers says company sees increasing demand for fuel cells in Europe.
They are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2023. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.
Ballard chief executive David Mucciacciaro says the company is seeing increased demand for hydrogen fuel cell buses in Europe and looks forward to continued collaboration with Solaris to meet this growing demand.
