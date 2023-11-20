Basler, Siemens partner to simplify integrating machine vision with automation

Siemens and machine vision company, Basler AG, announced a partnership to integrate machine vision solutions directly into Siemens automation systems. As an initial step, the partnership introduced the Basler Vision Connector app that allows Basler’s vision components to integrated into Siemens’ Industrial Edge ecosystem. According to the companies, the app will also be integrated into Siemens’ SIMATIC TIA ecosystem.

Beyond the initial phase, the partners say the plan is broaden the scope by offering Basler’s pylon SDK on Siemens’ automation devices. This will allow customers integrate vision applications into automation processes, including conventional computer vision as well as performing evaluations based on machine learning.

“Together, we’re integrating machine vision into automation,” says Rainer Brehm, CEO Factory Automation at Siemens. “This helps with many tasks, for example, when it comes to difficult quality control or to reduce errors and thus defects in industrial production, or to react to the shortage of skilled workers. In doing so, we are taking an important step towards an adaptable, sustainable production and increasingly autonomous production processes.”

www.baslerweb.com