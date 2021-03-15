Beckhoff Canada Moves Headquarters to Cambridge

Beckhoff Automation has moved its Canadian headquarters to Cambridge, Ontario. Intended to increase warehousing and customer support capabilities, the 11,000-square-foot office also provides space for customer training, seminars, sales activities and technical support. In addition, the facility houses an Innovation Lab for application testing and proof of concepts with the latest Beckhoff technologies.

“The new Cambridge headquarters has increased not only our corporate footprint but also our capabilities to serve Beckhoff customers,” said Calvin Wallace, Managing Director of Beckhoff Automation Ltd. “We are excited to be located in the technology-rich Waterloo Region, which puts our team closer to key customers and partners in the automation industry. In addition, this office includes ample space that will help customers receive technical support and trainings in core subject areas. A state-of-the-art showroom will highlight our latest new automation technology offerings.”

In addition to the Cambridge headquarters, Beckhoff Canada says it will continue to invest in the Montreal and Vancouver markets with regional offices in Laval, Quebec, and Burnaby, BC. In North America, Beckhoff’s offices includes its Minneapolis-area U.S. headquarters and Beckhoff Mexico in Mexico City.

www.beckhoff.com