Beckhoff Canada Moves Headquarters to Cambridge
Located in the Waterloo Region technology hub, the new office increases sales, support, warehousing and training capabilities.
“The new Cambridge headquarters has increased not only our corporate footprint but also our capabilities to serve Beckhoff customers,” said Calvin Wallace, Managing Director of Beckhoff Automation Ltd. “We are excited to be located in the technology-rich Waterloo Region, which puts our team closer to key customers and partners in the automation industry. In addition, this office includes ample space that will help customers receive technical support and trainings in core subject areas. A state-of-the-art showroom will highlight our latest new automation technology offerings.”
In addition to the Cambridge headquarters, Beckhoff Canada says it will continue to invest in the Montreal and Vancouver markets with regional offices in Laval, Quebec, and Burnaby, BC. In North America, Beckhoff’s offices includes its Minneapolis-area U.S. headquarters and Beckhoff Mexico in Mexico City.
