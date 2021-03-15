Design Engineering

Beckhoff Canada Moves Headquarters to Cambridge

Located in the Waterloo Region technology hub, the new office increases sales, support, warehousing and training capabilities.

March 14, 2021   by DE Staff


Automation
Machine Building

Beckhoff Canada’s new headquarters in Cambridge, Ontario. (Photo Credit: Beckhoff Automation)

Beckhoff Automation has moved its Canadian headquarters to Cambridge, Ontario. Intended to increase warehousing and customer support capabilities, the 11,000-square-foot office also provides space for customer training, seminars, sales activities and technical support. In addition, the facility houses an Innovation Lab for application testing and proof of concepts with the latest Beckhoff technologies.

“The new Cambridge headquarters has increased not only our corporate footprint but also our capabilities to serve Beckhoff customers,” said Calvin Wallace, Managing Director of Beckhoff Automation Ltd. “We are excited to be located in the technology-rich Waterloo Region, which puts our team closer to key customers and partners in the automation industry. In addition, this office includes ample space that will help customers receive technical support and trainings in core subject areas. A state-of-the-art showroom will highlight our latest new automation technology offerings.”

In addition to the Cambridge headquarters, Beckhoff Canada says it will continue to invest in the Montreal and Vancouver markets with regional offices in Laval, Quebec, and Burnaby, BC. In North America, Beckhoff’s offices includes its Minneapolis-area U.S. headquarters and Beckhoff Mexico in Mexico City.
www.beckhoff.com

Advertisment

Print this page

Related Stories
Eclipse, Spartan score Best Managed Company awards
Rockwell, Microsoft expand automation partnership
Health Canada approves Spartan Bioscience’s portable COVID 19 test

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*