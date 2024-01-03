Quality control machine vision market to hit US$7.2B by 2028, ABI report

According to a report from market research firm, ABI Research, the quality control machine vision market will reach US$7.2 billion by 2028, up from US$2.3 billion in 2023, driven by advancements in Artificial Intelligence technology. The report finds that machine vision (MV) for quality control is becoming more essential for manufacturers due to increased regulatory requirements, new manufacturing techniques and crippling labor shortages.

“AI is accelerating and improving the efficiency of the MV market,” James Prestwood, Industrial and Manufacturing Industry Analyst at ABI Research. “It increases inspection speeds and enables the movement of quality upstream, and AI systems are more adaptable than traditional software.”

“However, although many AI solutions can easily integrate with existing MV hardware and software, making it a low-hanging fruit for manufacturers to leverage, its lack of explainability can be challenging,” Prestwood adds. “Without this functionality, AI could struggle to make traction in high-regulation markets.”

According to the report (Industrial Machine Vision Systems: Innovations, Key Players, and Differentiators Driving Quality Management Excellence), the machine vision ecosystem comprises a wide range of vendors, including Neurala, Intel, Google, Landing AI, and Instrumental for AI, and Sony, Teledyne and Nikon for cameras. Other vendors focus on providing end-to-end MV solutions, including Aqrose Technology, Cognex, Basler, Keyence, SICK, Omron and Elementary Robotics.

“For most manufacturers, budget and build complexity will be the defining factor for choosing off-the-shelf solutions and build-your-own with best-of-breed component deployments,” Prestwood concludes. “Smaller manufacturers will likely find the greatest use for off-the-shelf solutions due to their lower cost and simpler requirements.”

