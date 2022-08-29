Biocompatible, Nanosilica Filled LED Cure Adhesive

Master Bond LED405Med is a one component, LED curing adhesive system used for bonding, sealing, coating and encapsulating in medical device assemblies. It is in full compliance with the ISO 10993-5 cytotoxicity standard. The system is comprised of a nanosilica filled resin, which results in both a lower shrinkage upon cure, as well as greater dimensional stability.

This no-mix system cures fully tack-free upon exposure to a 405 nm wavelength light source without any oxygen inhibition. Since it does not need a UV light for curing, it is intrinsically more user friendly. In thinner sections, full cures can be achieved in 30-45 seconds. The rate of cure depends upon the intensity of the light source, the thickness of the adhesive layer and the distance from the light to the adhesive.

The compound provides a coefficient of thermal expansion of 35-40 in/in x 10-6/°C. It cures to a hardness of 65-75 Shore D, indicating that it is not too stiff. LED405Med is optically clear, with a refractive index of 1.50, and offers excellent light transmission properties.

It is an electrically insulative system with a high volume resistivity of more than 1014 ohm-cm and a low dielectric constant of 4.2 at 60 Hz. It has good flowability with a viscosity of 2,000-8,000 cps. LED405Med cures up to 0.125 inch thick and is suitable for small encapsulations involving optical assemblies or other sensitive components. Serviceable from -60°F to +250°F, it withstands gamma radiation as well as various chemical sterilants including EtO.



See How an LED Adhesive Cures

In this video demonstration, see how to cure LED405Med using an LED light source. Learn more about how it can bond similar or dissimilar substrates, and other performance properties. Watch now.

LED Light Curable Adhesives for Industrial Manufacturing

Some of the performance features of visible light curable adhesives include high bond strength, thermal stability, chemical and water resistance and excellent surface cure. These one part compounds are designed to provide safe and rapid cures upon exposure to LED light at ambient temperatures. They are solvent free and contain no volatiles. Adhesion to similar and dissimilar substrates such as glass, metals, elastomers and many plastics, is excellent. Optically clear, Master Bond light curable adhesives offer consistent long-term durability and reliability.

Benefits of Master Bond LED Light Curable Adhesives:

Single component—no mixing required

Fast curing

Cure to depths in excess of 0.5 inch

High bond strength

Ideal for bonding thermally sensitive parts—limited heat, IR emitted

Adhesion to a wide variety of substrates—including tinted and UV blocked materials

Moisture resistant

Tack free cure

Solvent free

