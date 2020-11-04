Boeing says Super Hornet selection would provide $61 billion boost to Canadian economy

Boeing announced five new agreements with Canadian aerospace companies, that the company says would deliver CAD$61 billion and nearly 250,000 jobs to the Canadian economy. That is, if the aerospace giant’s F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet is selected over the Lockheed’s F-35 or Saab’s Gripen E for Canada’s Future Fighter Capability Project (FFCP), a defense contract for 88 fighter jets.

According to data and projections from economists at Ottawa-based Doyletech Corp., the economic benefits to Canada and its workforce would last approximately 40 years and be worth billions in economic growth.

“At a time when Canada is working toward recovery efforts coming out of the pandemic, a Super Hornet selection would provide exactly the boost that we need,” said Rick Clayton, economist at Doyletech Corp. “Boeing and its Super Hornet industry partners have a long track record of delivering economic growth to Canada, which gave us the confidence that our data and detailed projections are extremely accurate.”

The five Canadian aerospace companies with potential agreements include:

CAE (Montreal, Quebec): Boeing and CAE’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlines the implementation of a comprehensive training solution for the Block III Super Hornet based in Canada and under full control of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

L3Harris Technologies (Mirabel, Quebec): The extensive MOU includes a range of sustainment services, including depot and base maintenance, engineering and publications support for the Canadian Super Hornet fleet; potential for other Super Hornet depot work; and maintenance scope for Canada’s CH-147 Chinook fleet.

Peraton Canada (Calgary, Alberta): Boeing and Peraton currently work on CF-18 upgrades, which would expand to include Super Hornet avionic repair and overhaul work in Canada.

Raytheon Canada Limited (Calgary, Alberta): Raytheon Canada’s MOU Boeing outlines the implementation of large-scale supply chain and warehousing services at Cold Lake and Bagotville to support the new Super Hornet fleet, as well as potential depot avionics radar support.

GE Canada Aviation (Mississauga, Ontario): Under this agreement, GE Canada would continue to provide onsite MRO support services for the F414 engines used on the Super Hornet, as well as technical services and engineering within Canada in support of RCAF operations and aircraft engine sustainment.

The aerospace giant has a long history with Canada stretching back to 1919. More recently, Boeing and its partners provided the F/A-18s in the mid-1980s and progressed through more recent obligations including acquisition of the C-17 Globemaster and the CH-47F Chinooks. In 2019 Boeing’s direct spending rose to C$2.3 billion, a 15% increase in four years.

www.boeing.com